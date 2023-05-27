Aberdeen home damaged, but no injuries suffered as a result of structure fire

Photo: Kristen Holliday Firefighters were on scene Saturday afternoon at a structure fire in Aberdeen.

UPDATE: 5:51 p.m.

Firefighters say an Aberdeen mobile home will have extensive smoke damage after a fire started in the residence on Saturday afternoon.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called out to the fire, which started at a house in Aberdeen Glen Village at 1555 Howe Rd., at about 4:30 p.m.

Will Harlock, KFR platoon captain, said the homeowner and pets were out of the residence when firefighters arrived.

“There were no injuries, no smoke inhalation,” Harlock said.

He said the official cause of the fire hadn't yet been determined, with fire prevention officers due to inspect the home in the coming days.

As of 5:15 p.m., firefighters were checking to make sure the fire hadn’t extended into other parts of the residence.

“Obviously the smoke damage in this small of a structure will be extensive,” Harlock said.

“We’re just searching for extensions right now on the roof. As you can see the guys with their saws — they’re just making sure that everything is 100 per cent out before we leave.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread, and Harlock said no neighbouring units or nearby vegetation were impacted by the blaze.

