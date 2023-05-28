Active transportation encouraged in Kamloops with GoByBike week ahead

Photo: Pexels / Charlotte May

Kamloops residents are encouraged to leave their vehicles at home and get around town using active forms of transportation during GoByBike week, which kicks off in the days ahead.

Stacey Gagnon, City of Kamloops cycling initiatives coordinator, said last year, there were about 750 people signed up to participate. This year, she is hoping to see at least 1,000 registered cyclists and people using other alternative forms of transportation.

“It is called GoByBike Week, but any mode of alternative transportation qualifies. So they can scooter, they can use a skateboard if they want,” she said.

“The goal is to reduce emissions and to encourage active transportation, so just basically converting stationary time behind the steering wheel into active time — that’s why it's super important.”

Aside from health benefits, Gagnon said using active forms of transportation also helps reduce pressure for parking and other vehicle-related infrastructure.

GoByBike week, a province-wide event, is running from May 29 until June 4.

Gagnon said there will be seven celebration stations set up during the morning and afternoon commute times in locations across the city, including the Kamloops Courthouse, Thompson Rivers University, Riverside Park, Tranquille Road and Schubert Drive.

Stations will have snacks and refreshments, and GoByBike week participants can enter to win daily prizes each time they stop at a station. Golden tickets are available for drop-off at Cycle Logic or Nature’s Fare for a chance to win one of two grand prizes — an e-bike or a commuter bike.

Gagnon said they are also offering a virtual station through GoByBike Kamloops’ social media pages for people who want to participate but work from home, or don’t do a morning or afternoon commute.

“They can actually log a picture of themselves riding, and then be entered on a daily basis,” she said.

BC Transit is offering free transportation for people with bikes and a helmet, so residents can cycle one way and use transit to avoid big hills or inclement weather.

A full celebration station schedule and more information on GoByBike week can be found on the City of Kamloops website.