'Intellectually disabled' homeless man jailed more than two years for violent crime spree

An intellectually disabled homeless man who robbed a store, attacked two people and caused $20,000 worth of damage to a downtown shelter has been ordered to spend more than two years in prison.

Noel Albert Larkin was sentenced Friday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault and mischief over $5,000.

The 26-year-old has been in jail since Nov. 22, when he was arrested moments after a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops. Court heard Larkin showed a handgun to a clerk while stealing beef jerky, chocolate bars and a bottle of juice.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said the pistol turned out to be a BB gun, but the 7-Eleven staffer thought it was real.

“He expressed to the RCMP that he thought it was a real handgun,” she said. “He was, accordingly, quite frightened by the experience.”

The robbery capped off a two-month crime spree for Larkin, which began on Sept. 28 when he attacked a fellow resident at Moira House shelter on Kingston Avenue in North Kamloops.

Court heard Larkin, without warning, pushed the victim hard to the ground, causing him to break six ribs. He was arrested and released on conditions.

On Oct. 4, Larkin was arrested and released again after attacking a stranger on West Victoria Street. The victim told Mounties Larkin accused him of being “a skinner” — a prison term for a pedophile — and began to beat him in the face.

On Oct. 20, Larkin was again arrested, this time after setting off three fire sprinklers at the Emerald Centre homeless shelter on West Victoria Street. Court heard the resulting damage cost $20,707.71 to repair.

Larkin had a tragic upbringing. Both his parents went to residential school and his father is a dangerous offender.

Larkin began smoking cannabis at age seven and drinking beer at 14. By 16, court heard, he was drinking liquor and using hard drugs.

Defence lawyer Marcel Laflamme said Larkin has an IQ of 70 and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, describing him as "highly intellectually disabled."

Larkin expressed remorse in court.

“I just want to apologize for the crimes I committed,” he said.

“It’s been a hard past couple years and it’s been hard to achieve my goals in life.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong said Larkin is dealing with “layers and layers and layers of intergenerational trauma.”

She sentenced him to 879 days in prison and two years of probation. Once he is given credit for time served, he will have 20 months remaining on his sentence.

Terms of Larkin’s probation will prohibit him from contacting any of his victims or using drugs or alcohol, except for Suboxone, which he is taking. He will also be required to take counselling as directed by his probation officer and attend a psychiatric assessment.

Larkin was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and handed a 10-year firearms prohibition.