Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man who's been missing for a week.

Sundown Obomsawin, 41, was reported missing on Monday and last seen in Kamloops on May 19.

Obomsawin is described as a white man standing six feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has grey hair and green eyes.

According to police, Obomsawin uses a walking stick or walker.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.