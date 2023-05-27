Tourism Kamloops seeks city's support to offer rentals, food at Riverside Park

Photo: Kristen Holliday People enjoying the Riverside Park waterfront during the summer of 2021. Kamloops city council will be considering a proposal from Tourism Kamloops allowing them to offer equipment rentals and food service in the park this summer.

Tourism Kamloops is asking for support from city hall to offer sports equipment rentals and food services in Riverside Park this summer.

City council will consider and vote on Tourism Kamloops’ proposal at a council meeting on Tuesday.

In a report prepared for the upcoming council meeting, staff said allowing equipment rentals and refreshment sales in the park will help promote it as a destination for tourists and residents, and will benefit the local business community.

“Water and waterways have always been a main attractor for recreation, and the opportunity to expand on what is already offered would be beneficial to our community, visitors and businesses,” the report reads.

“Shifting from a passive experiential space to integrate supportive, relevant businesses would create greater enjoyment of the spaces within and around the park.”

Tourism Kamloops offered sporting equipment rentals — including kayaks, water bikes and lawn games — along with food and beverage services out of an old concession building in Riverside Park during the summer of 2021.

The heavily-debated initiative ran as a pilot project, as the concession building was slated for demolition later that year.

If this year’s proposal is approved by council, Tourism Kamloops will be the prime contractor overseeing business on city property. The tourism agency will manage third-party contractors conducting equipment rentals and food and beverage services within the park.

In the report, staff said there is space inside the newly constructed Riverside Park washroom and lifeguard building for Tourism Kamloops to run its operations.

Because a City of Kamloops bylaw prohibits commercial activity in city parks, council would need to authorize a one-year exemption for Tourism Kamloops’ proposal to move forward.

The report said Kamloops has increased potential to attract new residents, visitors and businesses, but “the window of opportunity is short,” with other communities also seeking to entice newcomers.

“To support this growth, Kamloops must expand traditional limitations and further its flexibility to the benefit of our residents and the business community,” the document reads.

Riverside Park has seen a number of infrastructure improvements recently completed, including a brand new splash park and fully accessible playground. The park also boasts a widened boardwalk and a soon-to-be-installed mobility beach mat, which the city says will allow people of all abilities to access the riverfront.