Hall of fame opens doors with trophies and memorabilia from across hockey world

Photo: Mya Toews Patrons peruse the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits Friday at Kelson Hall on St. Paul Street.

The Hockey Hall of Fame has opened a temporary exhibit at Kelson Hall on St. Paul Street, bringing some of the most cherished awards and artifacts from the hockey world to the Tournament Capital.

There are trophies from the NHL, WHL, OHL, and QMJHL — but the Stanley Cup is not on hand.

Also featured are showcases of local hockey legends and Blazers alumni including Mark Recchi, Scott Niedermayer and Jarome Ignila.

There are also items from notable NHLers including Pat La Fontaine, Tim Horton and Mike Gartner.

Some parts of the exhibit also feature vintage and recent Team Canada jerseys.

The exhibit, which is running in conjunction with the Memorial Cup, will be open 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on weekdays until June 4. Admission is free.