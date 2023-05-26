Woman shot Sunday in Brocklehurst taken off life support, dies

Photo: Castanet Police outside a home Monday in Brocklehurst where a woman was shot.

A woman who was shot Sunday at a home in Brocklehurst has died, police say.

According to Mounties, the woman, who was in her 30s, was taken off life support on Friday.

“This is a sad outcome to an act of violence now deemed a homicide,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release, noting police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Emergency crews were called to 110-800 Valhalla Dr. just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. The injured woman was taken to hospital.

Neighbours said they were surprised to see their quiet townhouse complex turned into a crime scene.

A police presence on Cornwall Street on Tuesday evening was connected to the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.