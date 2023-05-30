Probation for man who broke bouncer's jaw outside Commodore

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who broke the jaw of a bouncer outside a downtown bar last winter has been ordered to spend two years on probation.

Jordan Allan Purcha, 29, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Court heard Purcha became involved in a confrontation with a bouncer at the Commodore on Victoria Street on Dec. 1.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Purcha punched the bouncer in the face, breaking his jaw.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced Purcha to two years of probation and a two-year firearms prohibition.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.