Sun Peaks announces lineup for free summer concert series

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort

Sun Peaks officials have unveiled the resort's concert lineup for this summer, with shows running from Canada Day through September.

All concerts are at the community mountain amphitheater, and some artists include Canadian acts Shred Kelly and Delhi 2 Dublin.

The popular Retro Concert Weekend will also run Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, with bands covering KISS, U2, The Chicks and more.

There will be three pop-up venues set up throughout the village and on the side of the mountain.

All of the concerts are free, but seating is not provided. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs.

The full schedule can be found on the Sun Peaks website.