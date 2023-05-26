Freudian Slips improv troupe hosts tipsy comedy show Strip & Sip at Effie

Photo: Effie Arts Collective

A Kamloops improv group is planning to perform a drunk comedy show on the North Shore.

On July 20, The Freudian Slips Improv group is coming back to the Effie Arts Collective for Strip & Sip, an intoxicated night of laughs.

The group does all its normal improv — however, performers will be drinking.

The Freudian Slips are a well-known group and do monthly shows with four different improv styles. The troupe also has a brand new cast this year.

This event is limited to ages 16 and up.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $20 on the Eventbrite website.