First ‘Mamas for Mamas’ swap market will have food, door prizes, supplies for parents

Photo: Mamas for Mamas

A swap market Saturday will allow parents to exchange, donate or pick up maternity and children's items.

At the Mamas for Mamas swap and karma market, parents and caregivers can bring clothing for children, maternity clothing and any other necessities that they no longer use. Participants do not need to drop off items to take part.

Participants will be allowed to pick through the items brought by others and take them home for free. There is no limit on how much to take or how much to donate.

The event is spring and summer themed, so the organizers are asking people to bring clothing geared towards those seasons.

People wishing to participate can drop off items between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul St.

The market will run Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church.

More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.