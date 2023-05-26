BC Lions making most of time in Kamloops with golf, scenery and eats

The BC Lions are back in the Tournament Capital for their annual training camp at the Hillside Stadium.

Castanet Kamloops got to chat with the players about what they do during their time off, as well as their favourite parts about the city.

Running backs coach Trystan Dyce said he likes to golf at Tobiano golf course.

“The best course I have ever played in Canada,” he said.

Full back Dave Mackie and punter Stefan Flintoft also like to play golf in their time off at courses like The Dunes and Bighorn.

Some players like to admire the natural beauty Kamloops has to offer.

“One of the coolest things was just getting to see the sunset — I have never seen anything like this,” said quarterback Dane Evans.

Other athletes like to enjoy local restaurants and pubs like Hello Toast, Shark Club and Local Public Eatery.

The Leos will be enjoying Kamloops and practicing until the end of May, with their CFL regular-season schedule beginning on June 8 against the Calgary Stampeders.