Hamer-Jackson puts forward motion to organize public town hall meeting

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wants to see the city organize a town hall meeting where council and staff can listen to residents’ concerns and respond to questions.

Hamer-Jackson has put forward a motion asking staff to find a date for the meeting. The motion will be discussed and put to a council vote on Tuesday.

“People have got concerns, and we've been getting some petitions and things like that, and we've been getting emails of concerned citizens. And I think it'd be a great spot for them to talk to us and ask questions,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“Our staff will be there and be able to take lots of notes and see if we can change things up a little and address people's concerns.”

Hamer-Jackson’s motion indicates the public forum should be created as members of the public who speak up during council meetings are limited to asking questions about the agenda.

“With the intention of creating a public forum for members of the public to share their direct comments and questions to mayor and council on matters other than those on a regular council agenda, be it resolved that council direct staff to find a date to host a town hall meeting,” Hamer-Jackson’s motion said.

In March, council voted in favour of a motion which sought to establish a five-minute time limit for citizens who choose to speak up during council meetings, and also directed the community relations and reconciliation committee to develop a public town hall project to hear resident concerns.

Coun. Bill Sarai, who proposed the amendment, said during the meeting that it was important residents have a chance to voice their concerns.

Castanet Kamloops asked the mayor why he put forward the motion given the matter has already been sent to the committee. Hamer-Jackson said he wanted to get moving on plans for the town hall.

(The actions of council’s standing committees were paused to allow for a review of committee structure and terms of reference after Hamer-Jackson made sweeping, unilateral changes to committee appointments in mid-March.)

“I don’t want to wait," he said.

"It’s been six months and we haven’t done anything like that. Let’s get going."

Hamer-Jackson said he wants to see one town hall meeting run as a pilot.

“Let’s get ‘er done, and see how it goes,” he said.

“We'll look forward from there. And then if we get the rooms full and we're going to have to have more of them, then let's have more. If nobody shows up for them, let’s forget about it.”