Police pull distressed person to safety on Overlanders Bridge

Photo: Contributed

Police likely saved a life last weekend on the Overlanders Bridge, acting quickly to pull a distressed person to safety as they climbed over the railing.

Officers responded to a call on the span and located a person who seemed to be in emotional distress at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The person tried to climb over the railing but officers successfully pulled the person back over, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital for assessment and care,” she said.