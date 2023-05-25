Suspect arrested after motorcycle stolen in Valleyview, police say

Photo: Castanet

A suspect has been arrested after a motorcycle was stolen last weekend in Valleyview, police say.

According to Mounties, officers received a report of a stolen motorcycle in the Kelly Douglas Road area at about 1 p.m. on Friday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police located the motorcycle and suspect on Westoby Road.

The suspect, who is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, breach of probation and driving while prohibited, will remain behind bars with a court date slated for next week.