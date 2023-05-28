Wanted man facing burglary charges after alleged North Kamloops break-in

Photo: Colin Dacre

A suspect is facing three charges related to a break-in last weekend in North Kamloops.

On Sunday at about 8:30 a.m., police said they responded to a call on Oak Road where a security camera caught someone attempting to break into a business.

Police found the suspect nearby and he was arrested as a part of the investigation.

The man, who was also wanted on warrants, is facing charges of mischief, breach and possession of break-in tools. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing next week.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kamloops Mounties at 250-828-3000.