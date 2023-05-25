212174
211649
Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire Rescue looking for ‘courageous and dedicated’ firefighter applicants

KFR needs new firefighters

- | Story: 428600

Kamloops Fire Rescue is seeking new firefighters, putting a call out for potential recruits.

The job competition opens on June 5 and anyone interested is encouraged to review the application requirements, forms and process before applying.

“Competition for firefighting employment in B.C. is fierce," KFR Asst. Chief Scott Johnson said in a news release.

"Providing a notice of interest to candidates gives candidates the time to gather all the appropriate information, forms, and tests that are needed to submit for a career position."

KFR described the job as one of the most diverse and challenging professions.

“Applicants should possess courage, dedication, integrity, assertiveness, and a willingness to learn new skills and face new challenges,” the department's news release said.

The deadline to apply is June 25. Full details are available online.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

214942