Kamloops Fire Rescue looking for ‘courageous and dedicated’ firefighter applicants

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Fire Rescue is seeking new firefighters, putting a call out for potential recruits.

The job competition opens on June 5 and anyone interested is encouraged to review the application requirements, forms and process before applying.

“Competition for firefighting employment in B.C. is fierce," KFR Asst. Chief Scott Johnson said in a news release.

"Providing a notice of interest to candidates gives candidates the time to gather all the appropriate information, forms, and tests that are needed to submit for a career position."

KFR described the job as one of the most diverse and challenging professions.

“Applicants should possess courage, dedication, integrity, assertiveness, and a willingness to learn new skills and face new challenges,” the department's news release said.

The deadline to apply is June 25. Full details are available online.