Dix unveils plans for long-awaited Kamloops cancer care centre

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while speaking during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., on May 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The provincial government has given the go-ahead to a long-awaited cancer care centre at Royal Inland Hospital.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement on Thursday morning speaking to reporters outside RIH. He said the concept plan for the facility has been approved by the province and a business plan is now being developed.

"The residents of Kamloops, some of whom are here right now, have wanted this for a long time," he said. "It is coming."

Dix said the facility is expected to come with a price tag between $200 million and $300 million.

The cancer centre has been a bone of contention for years.

In 2020, while on the campaign trail, former premier John Horgan promised a new cancer care centre for Kamloops within four years if he was elected.

Once in office, Horgan reversed course and said the centre was part of a 10-year plan.

Planning for the centre showed up on the Thompson Regional Hospital District board’s budget earlier this year, but was shelved before it went to a vote. A top RIH official subsequently said the planning process was ongoing behind the scenes.

MLAs Todd Stone and Peter Milobar have repeatedly called for transparency and action on the facility.

Dix said the new cancer centre, expected to rise on a lot above St. Ann's Academy, will also include a parkade with 470 parking stalls.

More to come ...