Kamloops  

Crash causes power outage for hundreds in downtown Kamloops

Power outage downtown

Nearly 300 addresses in downtown Kamloops are without electricity on Thursday morning after a motor vehicle crash.

A damaged hydro pole can be seen in an alley adjacent to the 600-block of Victoria Street.

According to BC Hydro, power went out at about 7:30 a.m., and a crew is on site to try and restore power.

As of 9 a.m., the outage is impacting 280 properties between Seymour Street and Lansdowne Street, and from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

