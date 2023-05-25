Crash causes power outage for hundreds in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Tim Petruk Power was out for hundreds of downtown Kamloops addresses Thursday morning due to a motor vehicle crash.

A damaged hydro pole can be seen in an alley adjacent to the 600-block of Victoria Street.

According to BC Hydro, power went out at about 7:30 a.m., and a crew is on site to try and restore power.

As of 9 a.m., the outage is impacting 280 properties between Seymour Street and Lansdowne Street, and from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue.

