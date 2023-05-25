Crash causes power outage for hundreds in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Tim Petruk
Power was out for hundreds of downtown Kamloops addresses Thursday morning due to a motor vehicle crash.
Nearly 300 addresses in downtown Kamloops are without electricity on Thursday morning after a motor vehicle crash.
A damaged hydro pole can be seen in an alley adjacent to the 600-block of Victoria Street.
According to BC Hydro, power went out at about 7:30 a.m., and a crew is on site to try and restore power.
As of 9 a.m., the outage is impacting 280 properties between Seymour Street and Lansdowne Street, and from Third Avenue to Ninth Avenue.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
Photo: BC Hydro
About 280 customers are without power on Thursday morning after a vehicle crash, according to BC Hydro.