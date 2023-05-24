BC Parks and BCWS coordinating response to wildfire inside Wells Gray park

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service says crews are expecting minimal fire behaviour from a 57-hectare wildfire discovered in Wells Grey Provincial Park on the weekend due to the amount of rainfall over the area.

The fire was discovered on Sunday afternoon, east of Murtle Lake.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is estimated to be 57 hectares in size and is currently categorized as out of control. It was most likely caused by a lightning strike.

BCWS fire information officer Aydan Coray said the area received quite a bit of precipitation this past weekend, so they are expecting minimal fire behaviour.

Coray said the fire is being monitored by air, and BCWS is currently working on coordinating a response with BC Parks and the land manager of Wells Gray Provincial Park.