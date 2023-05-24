Police seek Kamloops woman wanted on stolen property and assault charges

Photo: RCMP

Police are searching for a Kamloops woman wanted on warrants stemming from alleged property and assault offences.

Crystal Levesque, 45, is wanted on unendorsed warrants related to alleged possession of stolen property, uttering threats and assault, Mounties said.

Levesque is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Levesque’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.