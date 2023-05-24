Motorcyclist arrested after clocked going 209 km/h, fleeing from cops

Photo: BC Highway Patrol

An 18-year-old motorcyclist is facing a handful of criminal charges after an officer allegedly recorded him travelling more than 200 km/h on the Coquihalla Highway earlier this month.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, Cpl. Mike Moore of the RCMP BC Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist was first spotted by an officer at about 7 p.m. on May 14, near Merritt at Coquihalla's Juliet Bridge.

The officer clocked the motorcycle at 199 km/h in the 100 km/h zone, but the rider refused to stop for the officer, Cpl. Moore said. The motorcycle also matched the description of a motorcycle that had failed to stop for police two days earlier.

The officer radioed ahead to warn colleagues of the speeding biker, and the rider was clocked further down the highway at 209 km/h, before he exited at Merritt and came upon another RCMP officer at Voght Street.

“The driver of the motorcycle performed a U-turn in a failed attempt to get away, however he wiped out and was quickly taken into custody by the officer,” Cpl. Moore said.

The motorcycle was impounded and police confirmed it was the same one that had fled from police two days earlier, according to Cpl. Moore.

The rider was an 18-year-old Chilliwack man with a Novice licence. He also was carrying a separate fake driver's licence at the time of his arrest.

He has since been released from custody, but now faces multiple charges. He's due back in court next month. Police did not identify the suspect or detail what specific charges he faces.

"Riding a motorcycle in this manner shows a complete disregard for the safety of the public, and we’re glad that BC Highway Patrol was able to work together with Merritt RCMP to bring this incident to a safe conclusion with no injuries,” said Cpl. J.R. Michaud of the BC Highway Patrol.