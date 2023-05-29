TNRD seeks permits from province to install five $20K welcome signs

Photo: Thompson-Nicola Regional District Renderings of new entrance signs which will be set up in five spots on highways leading into the TNRD.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is looking to the province for approval to install five new welcome signs along highways leading into the region.

Sherri Madden, the TNRD's community services coordinator, said the entrance sign project has been presented to the board in the past and is ready to be moved forward.

“We'll be moving forward with the permitting required from highways [Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure] as we will be building them on highways right-of-way," Madden said at a TNRD meeting last week.

"Then we'll move into the actual implementation phase."

She said there is $63,000 allocated to the project this year.

The TNRD has selected five spots for the signs, including along the Yellowhead Highway near Albreda. Two locations have been chosen on Highway 1, including one south of Lytton and another northeast of Chase. Two locations have also been eyed along Highway 97, one between Westwold and Falkland, and another north of 70 Mile House.

According to a TNRD spokesperson, the signs can't be placed along a freeway like the Okanagan Connector or the Coquihalla Highway. The ministry still needs to grant formal approval for the five sites chosen by the regional district.

In an estimate given to the former TNRD board of directors last year, the signs are expected to cost as much as $20,000 apiece, but the exact price tags won't be known until ministry approval is given and the project goes to tender.

Money for the project will come from remaining COVID Restart grant funds.