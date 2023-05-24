City of Kamloops says 2023 property tax notices are being sent to residents

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops homeowners can expect to receive this year’s property tax notices in the coming week.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said the notices are on the way, and those who receive e-bills should have received emails last week.

Property taxes as well as home owner grant applications, which are completed through the province, are due on Tuesday, July 4. A 10 per cent penalty for late payments or grant applications will apply as of July 5.

According to the City of Kamloops, city hall and the Tournament Capital Centre are open as of May 23 for in-person tax payment.

City hall hours will be extended to 6 p.m. from June 26 until June 30 and on July 4 in order to accommodate residents.

“We continue to listen to the taxpaying public and are working to make tax payment as easy as possible,” said Cara Dawson, the city’s revenue and taxation manager.

“Now, for individuals who feel more comfortable with in-person transactions, there will be opportunities available outside standard business hours.”

Residents can also pay taxes through online banking, or can deposit a cheque at one of four dropbox locations, including city hall, the Tournament Capital Centre, the North Shore Community Policing Office and Westsyde Pool.

According to the city, for each property owner and type of property, taxes are calculated by applying council-approved tax rates to the assessed value of each property.

Kamloops council adopted the city’s tax rate bylaw on May 9. This year's property tax rate is increasing by 6.8 per cent.

More details on property taxes and payment methods can be found on the City of Kamloops website.