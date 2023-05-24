Residents near Brocklehurst shooting say nothing seemed out of ordinary

Photo: Tim Petruk

Residents of a quiet Brocklehurst townhouse complex say they were surprised to see their neighbourhood turn into a crime scene over the weekend when a woman was shot.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the Valhalla Place complex at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after a woman was shot. The victim is on life support in hospital, according to police. Mounties have not said whether any arrests have been made.

Some neighbours of 110-800 Valhalla Dr., where the shooting is alleged to have taken place, said they weren’t aware of any disturbance until police arrived at the scene. Others said they didn't know anything happened until they returned home following the Victoria Day long weekend.

“I was just driving home to see a couple police vehicles and some tape up," one neighbour, who asked that his name not be published, told Castanet Kamloops.

"Yeah, something definitely unusual to see."

Some neighbours said they would often see people coming and going from the unit where the shooting is alleged to have taken place.

One neighbour said she would sometimes see people sleeping in their vehicles or around the residence, while others said that they never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

“I noticed a few vehicles, but like they seemed consistent," the neighbour said.

"It was like a consistent couple of vehicles — same group of people. So yeah, just family, friends, whatever."

Some residents told Castanet there were often loud noises coming from the house, with multiple neighbours saying they could regularly hear yelling from inside the home.

No residents of Valhalla Drive who spoke to Castanet said they had heard anything suspicious Sunday before police arrived on the scene.

Neighbour Keith Ladramboise said he heard noise when emergency crews showed up, but nothing that sounded like a gunshot.

“I was sleeping at the time — seemed like there was like loud noises," he said.

"I remember waking up multiple times to things happening."

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was transported to hospital where she remains on life support after suffering life-threatening injuries.

Kamloops RCMP said that the home was known to police, corroborating what some residents told Castanet on Monday.

“It is believed to be isolated and those involved, known to each other,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Tuesday.

Police have asked residents in the area to check their video surveillance for any evidence.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. On Tuesday evening, Evelyn said a police presence on the 1300-block of Cornwall Street was related to the investigation.

Anyone with information about Sunday's shooting can call police at 250-828-3000.