Burglary at downtown business nets $60, causes more than $1,000 in damage

A downtown Kamloops business is out more than $1,000 after an early-morning burglary on Tuesday.

Jeremy Tilburt, general manager of the Great Canadian Oil Change on Lansdowne Street, told Castanet Kamloops that at about 1:30 a.m. a burglar broke in and stole the cash drawer from a register, which had about $60 worth of change in it.

Tilburt said a similar situation happened about six months ago, when more than $3,000 worth of tools were stolen.

He also said a neighbouring business reported a break-in on Monday.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the suspect in Tuesday's break-in was wearing a light coloured long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts and a black ball cap.

Evelyn said that the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-828-3000.