Kamloops Fish and Game Club's free family fishing event set for Father’s Day

Photo: Kamloops Fish and Game Club

Join the Kamloops Fish and Game Club on June 18 for a day of free fishing, with gear provided.

Family Fishing Day has been an annual event put on by the club for more than 20 years.

This year the event will take place at Walloper Lake, near Lac le Jeune.

Family Fishing Day is a part of B.C.’s Family Fishing weekend, which is an annual celebration of fishing on Father’s Day weekend. It starts on June 16 and ends on June 18.

No angling licence is required for the event, and neither is experience. The Kamloops Fish and Game Club will provide gear, boats and an operator to take people on the lake. There will also be hot dogs.

Anyone interested in this day is asked to contact Dave Helmer at [email protected] or by phone at 250-372-8944.