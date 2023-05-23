WCT youth theatre school actors prepare for weekend performances

Photo: WCT

A group of talented young actors will take to the stage later this week for Stage One Theatre School's first performances of the year.

The shows on Friday and Saturday will be a fundraiser for Western Canada Theatre's Henry Vendenburghe Memorial Bursary, which helps children who demonstrate financial need attend Stage One classes.

The one-act plays will be Fairy Tale Courtroom by Dana Prouix and Oz by Don Zolidis, performed one after the other with an intermission in between.

Shows will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. All shows are at the Pavilion Theatre, 1025 Lorne St., and admission is by donation at the door.

The students have been working on the performances since January as part of Western Canada Theatre’s Stage One program.

The classes help build communication skills, collaboration skills and confidence, according to the Western Canada Theatre website.