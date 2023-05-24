Kidney Walk returns to Kamloops' McDonald Park in June

Photo: Kidney Walk

A fundraiser walk to support people with kidney disease is returning in person to McDonald Park this June.

The Kidney Foundation’s Kidney Walk is taking place on June 4th. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the walk starts at 11 a.m. There will also be breakfast available for participants by donation.

This year, the Kamloops walk will be honouring Linda Bonner-Brown, a Kidney Foundation ambassador who has been a volunteer for 26 years.

Bonner-Brown started volunteering when her husband, who died in 2000, was diagnosed with kidney disease. She has since raised over $55,000 for the foundation.

Bonner-Brown has also spent time increasing awareness of kidney health, and establishing Linda’s Team of Memories in honour of those who have died from the disease.

“My greatest joy has been volunteering for the Kidney Foundation,” said Bonner-Brown in a press release.

“It saved my life after my husband passed away.”

The B.C. and Yukon branch of the foundation is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the fundraiser walk, with over $3 million raised for people affected by kidney disease.

“Every dollar counts, and these funds have a direct and positive impact on kidney patients and their families who depend on our programs and services to help improve their quality of life,” Marie Hesse, director of Community Initiatives at the BC & Yukon Branch of the Kidney Foundation, said in a press release.

More information about the 2023 Kidney Walk can be found on the Kidney Foundation's website.