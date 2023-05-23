Mounties say North Shore police presence linked to investigation of Brock shooting

Photo: Tim Petruk Police and CSO vehicles could be seen on the 1300-block of Cornwall Street on Tuesday evening.

UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.

A police presence seen on Cornwall Street Tuesday evening is connected to the ongoing investigation of a weekend shooting in Brocklehurst, according to Kamloops RCMP.

Four police vehicles and a City of Kamloops Community Services truck could be seen in the 1300-block of Cornwall Street at about 5 p.m.

A neighbour told Castanet Kamloops that Mounties arrived at about 4 p.m., and appeared to clear out a house.

“They came in, guns drawn, pulled a bunch of people out — because there’s always people there,” the neighbour said, adding it’s a known nuisance property.

“The last time they did this, they pulled a whole bunch of stolen property out of there. But it's a different group of people there now, so it could be anything.”

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in an email the police presence “is part of the ongoing investigation into the Sunday shooting.”

On Sunday evening, emergency crews responded to a home on the 800-block of Valhalla Drive where a woman in her 30s was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mounties said the woman was transported to hospital and is currently on life support.

ORIGINAL: 9:17 a.m.

Photo: Tim Petruk

A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brocklehurst, according to Kamloops Mounties.

Emergency crews responded to a call on the 800-block of Valhalla Drive where a woman in her 30s was suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday just after 6 p.m.

The victim was transported to hospital and is currently on life-support, police said.

A police presence remains in the area on Valhalla Drive where investigators are currently canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and security footage, and work to execute a search warrant on a residence.

“At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and the parties involved, known to each other,” said Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Nestor Baird, who leads the team that is investigating the incident.

“Police have been in contact with the victim’s family and are requesting their privacy be respected.”

Over the weekend, neighbours told Castanet emergency crews descended on 110-800 Valhalla Dr. at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and took one person away in an ambulance. Two neighbours said they heard someone had been shot in the head.

Mounties say no further information will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Residents in the area are asked check their video surveillance for any evidence.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crime are asked to call police at 250-828-3000.