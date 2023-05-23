Brock shooting lands woman in hospital with critical injuries, police say

Photo: Tim Petruk

A woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Brocklehurst, according to Kamloops Mounties.

Emergency crews responded to a call on the 800-block of Valhalla Drive where a woman in her 30s was suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday just after 6 p.m.

The victim was transported to hospital and is currently on life-support, police said.

A police presence remains in the area on Valhalla Drive where investigators are currently canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and security footage, and work to execute a search warrant on a residence.

“At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and the parties involved, known to each other,” said Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Nestor Baird, who leads the team that is investigating the incident.

“Police have been in contact with the victim’s family and are requesting their privacy be respected.”

Over the weekend, neighbours told Castanet emergency crews descended on 110-800 Valhalla Dr. at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and took one person away in an ambulance. Two neighbours said they heard someone had been shot in the head.

Mounties say no further information will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Residents in the area are asked check their video surveillance for any evidence.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crime are asked to call police at 250-828-3000.