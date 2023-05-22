Little known about incident that has Brocklehurst house, street behind police tape

Photo: Tim Petruk This is the scene on Monday morning outside 110-800 Valhalla Drive in Brocklehurst.

Kamloops Mounties are keeping tight-lipped about an incident that has two homes and part of a Brocklehurst street behind police tape on Monday morning.

While police told Castanet Kamloops they have nothing to say, multiple neighbours said they heard the house was the scene of a violent incident.

According to neighbours who spoke to Castanet, emergency crews showed up at 110-800 Valhalla Dr. at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“We saw them take someone out in an ambulance and then a whole bunch more police officers arrived,” said one nearby neighbour, who did not want her name published.

“They put up this tape and then not a word from anybody.”

Another neighbour, who similarly did not want his name published, said Unit 110 in the Valhalla Place townhouse complex has been frequented by police in recent months.

Both residents said the word among those living in the complex is that a person was shot in the head, but nothing is known for certain.

Police on Monday morning told Castanet they have "no information to provide" about the incident.

As of 9 a.m., two police cruisers remain parked outside the home.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Or do you have pictures or video from the scene? Email [email protected] or call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-471-7540.