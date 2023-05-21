Highway 5 vehicle crash sends four to hospital Saturday night

Photo: Castanet Staff - file photo

A vehicle crash on Highway 5 near Barriere sent four to the hospital and left the highway closed for several hours late last night.

DriveBC reported the incident closed the highway north of Barriere at McDougall Rd. around 9:30 p.m. and reopened a little after 1:30 a.m. this morning.

The Provincial Health Services Authority told Castanet that BC Emergency Health Services first received reports of the crash around 8:15 p.m. last night.

Seven units responded to the incident, where four people were transported to hospital — two in critical condition and two stable.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.