Forecast calls for rain, wind and clouds before hot weather returns by weekend

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops will be seeing showers early in the week, before warmer temperatures and clear skies return by the weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting a temperature drop early in the week with cloudy periods, rain, and fast moving winds before the heat returns.

Monday will see a 60 per cent chance of showers and 20 km/h wind becoming west in the morning. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 21 C. Monday evening will continue to see showers and a low of 11 C.

It’s expected to rain throughout the day on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting a maximum of 15 C. Periods of rain will continue into the night with a low of 11 C.

The sun will return by Wednesday, for a mix of sun and cloud over the course of the day with temperatures peaking at 21 C. Skies are predicted to clear up by the evening with temperatures reaching a low of 10 C.

Thursday will see sunny skies with temperatures hitting a daytime high of 26 C. Thursday night will continue to see clear skies and a low of 13 C.

Friday is expected to be warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching a high of 28 C — almost six degrees of seasonal averages. Cloudy periods will roll into the evening, with a low of 14 C over night.

Mixes of sun and cloud are forecast to continue over the weekend, with highs hovering around 27 C.