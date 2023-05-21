Football fans take over Hillside Stadium to watch BC Lions in action

The BC Lions Fan Fest returned to Hillside Stadium on Saturday, with fans of all ages coming out to the field to watch a scrimmage and meet the players.

It’s a tradition that has been a part of the Lions’ preseason camp since the club started training in Kamloops in 2010.

Families and fans sat in the stadium stands and enjoyed the scrimmage, while some threw around a football themselves in the grassy spaces surrounding the field.

While some of the youngest fans loved the face painting and bouncy castles the best, others were looking forward to meeting their favourite athletes during a player autograph session.

“I like Lucky Whitehead, that’s one reason why I came. I just came here because I love football,” said one young fan, who was wearing a BC Lions hat covered in autographs.

He said he was “speechless” after meeting the players who signed his hat, adding he’d be getting his shirt signed next, and was also looking forward to playing with the athletes later in the afternoon.

The Leos held a Play with the Pros clinic for kids aged six to 13 later on Saturday afternoon — a highlight for a number of other children who were decked out in orange.

“My favourite part of this is seeing all the professionals play on the field, and also getting to play with them,” said another young fan fest attendee.

He said getting to watch the scrimmage was “awesome.”

“It’s like getting front row tickets to a professional game.”

Two fans had made their way to Kamloops from the Lower Mainland to check out the action and watch some of the new players on the field, hoping to get face time with the Leos' Vernon Adams Jr. and Shawn Lemon.

One of these visitors said it was a good ambiance, and liked seeing so many young fans engaged with the game and the team.

“It’s all about the kids, getting them engaged,” he said.

“Unfortunately we’re a little older, and we’re not going to be there forever. You’ve got to get these younger people engaged and watching the games and being fans. Because it is a great game, the CFL’s a great game — it’s better than that one south of the border.”

Matt Baker, BC Lions communications and content manager, said all members of the team participated in Saturday’s events.

“We want to have a presence in the community, build better communities, and [Fan Fest] kind of gets back to that,” he said.

The Lions will play two preseason games before their regular season gets underway with a game against the Calgary Stampeders on June 8. They will be in Kamloops until the end of the month.