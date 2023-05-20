Accessible playground, spray park open with fanfare, crowds in Kamloops' Riverside Park

A new and long-awaited accessible splash park and playground were celebrated with an official grand opening in Kamloops' Riverside Park on a sunny Saturday morning.

The park was packed with families and kids who were eager to check out the new features.

“I heard it’s the opening day of this water park, so we came here to see it. It’s wonderful,” one attendee said.

“The colour looks very good, and the shapes. And you can see many people here, children, they are all having fun.”

The water slides, climbing equipment, and ziplines were named as favourites by kids who were the first to try out the new splash park and playground.

“I’ve gone down the big slide a million times,” said one young park-goer, who added he was excited to be there and would like to come back to play.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said the kids were so eager to check out the water park that one youngster hit the button to turn on the water before opening ceremonies and the ribbon cutting could get underway.

“We were manning the switch right over here, and it was unmanned for about two seconds, and one of our youngers lifted the bucket off and hit the switch,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“So that’s why the park opened a little bit early.”

A short ceremony took place before the ribbon cutting, featuring a welcome and opening prayer from Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Elder Diena Jules, Debora DeLyzer, executive director for People in Motion, and TteS Coun. Nikki Fraser.

“This part of the city is a little treasure, and it’s beautiful. My mom came here when she was a kid, she brought me here when I was a kid, I brought my daughter here, and hopefully, when this new baby is born, the new baby will be able to play in this facility,” Fraser said.

“My hands go up to all the people, all the sponsors to be able to make this a reality for our young people.”

Jeff Putnam, the city’s parks and civic facilities manager, said the $6 million Riverside Park project has been nearly two years in the making.

“It feels just amazing. Just the sounds of happy children, I can’t describe it, I’m so excited,” Putnam said.

The construction project included flood mitigation work, improvements to Rivers Trail, and new washroom facilities in addition to the spray park and inclusive playground.

Putnam said he is happy the new features are inclusive for kids of all abilities.

“Previously we did have accessible components in our playgrounds and parks, but we never went fully inclusive, and I’m really proud to be here today where we are fully inclusive,” he said.

“Anyone in the community can participate, whether you are in a wheelchair, or have a developmental disability, or sensory sensitivity, there’s always something for someone to play with. That’s what I’m super excited about.

“Kamloops is a wonderful, inclusive community, so it makes sense that we do this at Riverside Park.”

Putnam said the city has its eyes on constructing an outdoor skating facility that will be situated where the spray park is during the winter months.

The City of Kamloops has committed $5.4 million to fund the skating rink project, part of a $15-million windfall the municipality received earlier this year from the provincial government.

Putnam said planning for the project is currently underway.