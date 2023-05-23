Kamloops councillor aims to represent the region on FCM board of directors

Photo: Nancy Bepple Kamloops Coun. Nancy Bepple is running for director on the Federation of Canadian Municipalities board.

Nancy Bepple, a Kamloops councillor, is hoping to bring regional representation to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities board of directors.

Bepple attended a Thompson-Nicola Regional District meeting as an alternate director on Thursday, and announced her intentions to the board.

“I'm the only one running as a director [from] here north to the top of B.C., so it would be great to have a representative from the Interior on the board,” Bepple said.

Bepple will be representing Kamloops at the FCM conference, which will be held in Toronto from May 25 to 28. She will be accompanied by a few other local elected officials, including Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta and Usoff Tsao, director for TNRD Electoral Area A.

Bepple received support for her nomination from Kamloops mayor and councillors during a May 9 council meeting.

“I think you would do a fantastic job representing the city, whether you get on as a director or an appointment to a committee,” said Coun. Mike O’Reilly.

Bepple said she ran unsuccessfully for a director role in the past, but served as an FCM committee member from 2012 until 2014.

According to FCM, the federation includes representatives from more than 2,100 municipalities located across Canada. The group conducts advocacy work to ensure citizens' needs are reflected in federal government policy.