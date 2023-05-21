City of Kamloops replacing brass, bronze plaques with a new material to deter thefts

Photo: Kristen Holliday An empty spot where a plaque was once placed. The City of Kamloops is replacing its bronze and brass plaques with identical looking signs made of a resin-type material to deter would-be thieves.

The City of Kamloops has been replacing metal plaques with identical-looking signage made from a resin material in the hopes they will be less appealing to would-be thieves.

Barbara Berger, the city’s recreation, social development and culture manager, mentioned the initiative during a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.

Berger said the heritage engagement group and the Kamloops Museum and Archives have been involved in installing new plaques or replacing ones that have gone missing from heritage buildings or other points of interest in the city.

“A number of them have been subjected to theft, and we've been reproducing them in kind of a faux resin product so that they don't turn around and go missing immediately again,” Berger told the committee.

Berger told Castanet that traditionally, plaques set up around the city have been made of bronze or brass, and although the resin material looks bronze from a distance, it seems that potential thieves know the difference.

“They understand that it's not a product of value,” Berger said.

Berger said the bronze or brass plaques — which can be set up near public art, or near heritage buildings — should last forever, and it was the thefts which ended up prompting the switch.

Berger said for several plaques, the archives had reference photos so they are able to properly recreate the text.

Jeff Putnam, parks and civic facilities manager for the City of Kamloops, estimated about 30 plaques have been replaced due to vandalism or theft over the last few years.

Berger told the committee of the whole the courthouse signage has been subject to theft a couple of times, “which is why we’re just simply not going back.”

“There’s also some real damage that gets done to the buildings when these plaques are taken,” Berger said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple asked Berger if there was a plan to display the genuine bronze plaques that have been retrieved from the community.

“Some of them are quite lovely — the ones that haven’t been disappeared,” Bepple said.

Berger said there have been talks about creating a wall to display the old signs.

“To your point, they are beautiful. But they are slowly disappearing,” Berger said.

“We’re trying to be proactive and going to those homeowners that have them attached to their properties, and looking for their support to replace them before they do disappear, or to minimize that risk, and sharing this vision for how we would display them within the museum.”