Heritage walking tours to take place downtown during Memorial Cup

When the Memorial Cup gets underway in the Tournament Capital, out-of-town visitors will have an opportunity to learn more about local history thanks to a partnership between the Kamloops Museum and Archives and the city’s heritage engagement group.

In a presentation to council’s committee of the whole on Tuesday, Barbara Berger, the city’s recreation, social development and culture manager, said a number of heritage walking tours will run daily throughout the tournament, which takes place from May 25 until June 4.

Berger said the tours will depart from St. Andrews on the Square.

“Just really highlighting what we believe are some of the points of interest downtown, and to showcase our downtown,” she said.

Berger said brochures about the heritage walking tours will be placed in all the local hotels, which will also allow visitors to embark on a self-guided tour if they prefer.

Coun. Kelly Hall commended the engagement group for their work to put together the walking tours.

“We've got a lot to be proud of within our community, and to have those available to visitors to our community, I think it speaks well for the group as well as the city,” he said.

“I just wanted to thank you guys for putting that together — I think it's outstanding.”