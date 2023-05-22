Probation for man who threatened store clerk while holding knife

Photo: Contributed

A man who brandished a knife and threatened to kill a clerk in a Merritt convenience store has been ordered to spend 18 months on probation.

John Russell Chaffe, 31, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count each of uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Court heard Chaffe carried a knife into the Canco in Merritt on the evening of Aug. 25, 2022.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said the store clerk saw the weapon and asked Chaffe to leave.

“He told her, ‘I have a knife — I could kill you,’” he said.

“He then brandished the weapon at her and challenged her.”

Goulet said Chaffe left the store but returned a short time later, forcing the clerk to hide from him behind a gas pump.

Police then arrived and arrested him at gunpoint.

“It’s a serious threat of death while brandishing a weapon, so it’s immediately apparent that he could go through with what he said,” Goulet said.

“It was a very frightening experience.”

Defence lawyer Marcel Laflamme said Chaffe, who has no previous criminal record, was drunk the night of the incident.

“I just want to say how sorry I am and how embarrassed I am,” Chaffe said in court.

“I am willing to do whatever it takes to actually make this situation better.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced Chaffe to an 18-month conditional discharge, meaning he will not have a criminal record if he completes the period without incident.

Conditions of Chaffe’s probation will prohibit him from going to the Merritt Canco or having any contact with the clerk. He will also be barred from possessing weapons.