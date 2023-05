Photo: Castanet

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a new blaze Friday afternoon near Sun Peaks.

The fire was discovered Friday at about 1:30 p.m. It is located about one kilometre east of Louis Creek.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is categorized as out of control.

BCWS information officer Melanie Bideau told Castanet the size is estimated at less than a hectare. She said eight BCWS firefighters are responding.