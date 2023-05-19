BCWS crews have small wildfire near Sun Peaks now held

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 5:18 p.m.

Quick action by the BC Wildfire Service crews has a new blaze discovered on Friday afternoon near Sun Peaks now being held.

The fire was discovered about one kilometre east of Louis Creek on Friday at about 1:30 p.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is categorized as being held, which means it is not expected to grow beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

ORIGINAL: 3:18 p.m.

BCWS information officer Melanie Bideau told Castanet the size is estimated at less than a hectare. She said eight BCWS firefighters are responding.