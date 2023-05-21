House arrest for man who repeatedly sexually assaulted two women at backyard party

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who repeatedly sexually assaulted two women at a backyard barbecue two summers ago has been ordered to spend six months on house arrest.

The 29-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of his victims. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and was sentenced on Friday in Kamloops provincial court.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone said the man was at a friend’s birthday barbecue on June 6, 2021, when he began repeatedly groping two fellow attendees. She said he kept touching their breasts and backsides despite being asked to stop.

Later on, he fondled the genitals of one of the women repeatedly against her will.

The man, who has no previous criminal record, said he drank excessively at the party to help quell his anxiety. He also said he did not take his diabetes medication, which caused “poor judgement.”

One of the women submitted a victim-impact statement. In it, she said the incident left her depressed for a period of months.

“I was left in a state of emotional detachment,” she said. “It took almost a year for me to feel less numb.”

The man said he also became depressed after the incident, eventually quitting his job in the trucking industry because he could no longer cope.

“I wish it never did happen,” he said.

“This is not the person I am. I am not a court person — this is terrifying.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced the man to a 12-month conditional sentence order, the first six months of which will be served on house arrest. After the year is up, he will spend a further 12 months on probation.

The man was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 10 years.