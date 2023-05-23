'Animal lover' gets house arrest for fatally shooting neighbour's dog

Photo: Castanet

A self-described "animal-lover" who shot and killed a neighbour’s dog when he found it barking up a tree on his rural Kamloops-area property has been ordered to spend 45 days on house arrest.

Roy Harold Allgaier, 63, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of killing or injuring an animal and possessing a firearm without a licence.

Court heard Allgaier killed a dog, Diesel, on Nov. 23, 2022, on his 160-acre property on Loan-Bear Creek Road near Chase.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said Diesel’s owner, who lives nearby, was hunting in the area at the time. Janse said Allgaier found the dog barking up a tree and fired a warning shot.

“The dog didn’t respond to his warning shot, so he shot it twice — once in the leg and once in the head,” she said.

Allgaier called 911 to report the incident. When Diesel’s owner came looking for his dog, court heard, Allgaier directed him off his property and did not mention anything about the shooting.

Allgaier was arrested the following day after calling 911 a second time, this time reporting that he believed Diesel’s owner was on his property. Police arrested Allgaier and seized three unsecured guns from his house.

Court heard Allgaier was not licensed to possess any firearms.

Defence lawyer Jay Michi said Allgaier is an “animal lover” and conservationist who is strongly opposed to people hunting on his sprawling property.

“Mr. Allgaier recognizes that two wrongs don’t make a right,” he said.

“And although he was fearful of the animal and unhappy about the hunting happening on his property, shooting the dog was not the right course of action.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong sentenced Allgaier to a 45-day conditional sentence order to be followed by nine months of probation. One of the conditions of his probation will require him to undergo counselling for alcohol use and anger management.

Allgaier was also ordered to pay a $300 fine.