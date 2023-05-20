Judge to decide whether driver responsible for hitting, killing friend in Shuswap vacation community

Photo: Castanet

The fate of a man accused of hitting and killing his friend while driving backwards down a gravel road in a small vacation community on Shuswap Lake is now in the hands of a judge.

Trevor James Bertram, 43, stood trial in B.C. Supreme Court on one count of dangerous driving causing death, stemming from a June 28, 2019, crash in Seymour Arm that killed 56-year-old Karen King.

Lawyers made closing arguments in the case on Wednesday.

Bertram is alleged to have fatally struck King while driving his pickup truck in reverse on a gravel road frequented by pedestrians. Court heard the two were among a group of friends hanging out at King’s house in the moments leading up to the collision.

Both King and Bertram were drinking prior to the crash, court has heard.

“Driving backward on a public roadway is objectively dangerous,” Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said in her closing argument.

“But it is all the more dangerous given that this road was commonly used as a pedestrian thoroughfare.”

Bertram does not deny driving the truck in reverse, but his lawyer said the Crown has not proven he struck or killed King.

Witnesses described watching Bertram drive in reverse down the gravel road, then stop, get out and look behind his vehicle, before moving the truck forward. Another witness said Bertram described running over King in the hours after the collision.

Defence lawyer Brad Smith said that alleged confession should be taken with a grain of salt. He asked B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joe Doyle to find Bertram not guilty.

Smith said King could have been struck by another vehicle, or could have been lying in the road when struck.

“The evidence establishes that it is entirely plausible and not speculative at all that Ms. King was struck and killed by some other vehicle,” he said.

Doyle asked Smith why Bertram chose to drive in reverse.

“Absolutely he could have driven forward,” Smith said.

“He could have not driven at all. But that is not the question. The question isn’t did he do what would have been optimal in the situation — that’s a different question.”

Drake dismissed Smith’s claim about a second vehicle striking King. She pointed out that witnesses who saw Bertram driving in reverse did not report seeing any other traffic on the road.

“The Crown says this is unsupportable speculation when assessed in the view of all the evidence,” she said.

“The Crown’s position is that Mr. Bertram struck Ms. King. Nobody else struck Ms. King. The fact that a person was in the roadway was completely foreseeable.”

Lawyers will return to court on May 29 to set a date for a decision.

Bertram is not in custody.