Memorial Cup organizers release full schedule of events

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The official schedule for the 2023 Memorial Cup has been unveiled by organizers.

There will be events across the community from May 25 until June 4. The tournament begins on May 25th with the arrival of the cup at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc PowWow Arbour, with the first hockey game being played the following night.

There will be performances from bands and artists, including Kamloops favourite Shattered Blue, and Juno award winning DJ Shub.

Other events include the Hockey Hall of Fame at Kelson Hall, heritage tours, a ball hockey tournament and country line dancing lessons.

Watch parties will also be taking place every game day at the Molson Canadian Hockey House behind the Sandman Center.

Free transit will be provided to those with game day tickets and a bike valet service will be provided at Riverside Park from May 26 until June 2.