Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre closed on Saturday, IH says

The Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre will be closed on Saturday due to a staffing shortage.

In a news release, Interior Health announced “temporary changes to service hours” at the urgent and primary care centre, citing limited physician and nurse availability.

“On May 20, services at the Ashcroft UPCC will be unavailable for scheduled and walk-in patients. Scheduled patients will be rebooked for the earliest available appointment date,” IH said.

The health authority said patients can book same-day access to care at the Kamloops Urgent Primary Care and Learning Centre.

Those who might need emergency care on Saturday are advised to call 911 for transportation to the nearest appropriate facility.

The Ashcroft urgent care centre is typically open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.