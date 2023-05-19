Final two Trans Mountain protesters sentenced to jail time, house arrest

Photo: Facebook/Wethesecwepemc A protester is arrested along Mission Flats Road on Oct. 15, 2020.

The final two pipeline protestors who violated an injunction when they disrupted a Trans Mountain worksite in Kamloops in 2020 were sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday — one ordered to spend time in jail and the other placed on house arrest.

April Thomas, 47, and Jocelyn Billie Pierre, 45, are two of eight protestors who were convicted following trials in December in B.C. Supreme Court. They were the last two to have been sentenced.

Supporters shouted “water is life” and sang aloud in the courtroom after B.C. Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick ordered a 32-day jail sentence for Thomas and a 40-day sentence for Pierre, which she will serve on house arrest.

Thomas and Pierre, alongside Henry Sauls and Romilly Cavanaugh, were convicted of criminal contempt for violating an injunction laying out a five-metre buffer zone around Trans-Mountain construction sites.

Fitzpatrick said the two women were among the group which entered a Trans Mountain worksite located on Mission Flats on Oct. 15, 2020.

Pierre zap-strapped herself to a bulldozer and refused to leave. RCMP officers had to cut the zap strap holding Pierre to the piece of machinery, and four officers carried her down a hillside to an awaiting police vehicle.

Thomas was sitting on the bulldozer above Pierre, and instead of leaving the worksite when asked by security personnel, she climbed onto a nearby excavator and appeared to take a selfie before she was arrested.

Thomas’s lawyer requested she serve her sentence under house arrest in her Williams Lake home, as Thomas helps out her single daughter by caring for her granddaughter.

Fitzpatrick said when considering her sentencing decision, she was concerned about deterring Thomas and others who might seek to disobey the injunction as Trans-Mountain operations are still underway.

“I agree that the consequences of a jail sentence to Ms. Thomas's daughter and granddaughter are unfortunate, however, I do not consider that that is a sufficient reason to justify a CSO [conditional sentence order],” Fitzpatrick said.

Lawyers put forward a joint submission for Pierre, suggesting she serve a 40-day sentence under house arrest as she is a single mother to a 15-year-old who she homeschools.

She said like the other protestors, Pierre’s offence was serious and required measures to denounce and deter such behaviour, but she felt house arrest was appropriate under the “exceptional circumstances."

"Unlike Ms. Thomas's situation regarding her granddaughter, Ms. Pierre’s childcare issues more readily support the imposition of a CSO,” Fitzpatrick said, who noted Pierre’s child is also struggling with mental health issues and seeking treatment for past trauma.

“I would encourage Ms. Pierre to carefully consider her past actions in terms of her future action. Ms. Pierre, like the others, must fully comprehend that she cannot ignore orders of this court and expect that little or no consequences will ensue.”

Pierre is ordered to abide by several conditions including no contact with the other protestors, and she cannot attend any Trans-Mountain worksite.

While reading her decision, Fitzpatrick noted Indigenous protestors have the option to protest their opposition to the pipeline by reason of their beliefs — that they have a duty to protect land and water — in a peaceful and legal manner.

“They chose not to do so,” Fitzpatrick said of Thomas and Pierre.

Two other protestors who were among the group at the Mission Flats worksite were sentenced in February. Sauls was sentenced to 28 days in jail, and Cavanaugh received a 32-day sentence.

Four other protesters — Miranda Dick, Heather Lamoureux, Susan Bibbings and Laura Zadarozny — were also handed similar jail sentences in February for their part in an Oct. 17, 2020, protest at a Trans Mountain worksite near Kamloops Airport.