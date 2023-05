Photo: Castanet

The BC Wildfire Service says changing air patterns have caused wildfire smoke to leave the Kamloops area — and it shouldn't return any time soon.

The smoke that darkened Kamloops skies this week was from wildfires burning in northern B.C. and Alberta.

BCWS information officer Melanie Bideau said the smoke is retreating due to a recent change in air patterns.

Since the smoke was not local, Bideau said it is unlikely there will be any more this weekend.