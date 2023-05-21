Explore Riverside Park, win Memorial Cup prizes in Eco Day scavenger hunt

Photo: TRU

A week-long Eco Day scavenger hunt hosted by Thompson Rivers University is giving participants a shot at winning tickets to the Memorial Cup championship game.

The hunt takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete, and will teach participants about environmental sustainability while exploring Riverside Park.

Players will complete trivia questions and share photos at attractions throughout the park on the free Scavify app. The app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

To enter, players have to sign up and create an account, then search for “2023 Eco Day Scavenger Hunt.”

Players must complete each of the 19 tasks to be entered to win the Memorial Cup grand prize, which includes four tickets to the Memorial Cup final, a $75 gift card to the Memorial Cup merchandise store, four wristbands pre-game to the VIP area along with four drink tickets and four Memorial Cup VIP prize packs.

The hunt begins at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends on June 2 at 5 p.m. Prize winners will be announced an hour later.

"It's a fun activity that will open the window to some interesting facts, while encouraging visitors and locals to learn about sustainability,” said James Gordon, manager, TRU Sustainability Programs.